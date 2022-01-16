Flick: How Illinois State University figured in a Vegas ‘mistake’

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

A single point that really makes the point

What difference does one free throw make? If you’re Las Vegas, one point can mean lots of money, as recently reported by CBS Sports, coincidentally highlighting a recent Illinois State University men’s basketball game at Chicago State.

Seems the Vegas “line” was ISU to win by 9.5 points and Chicago State reported the final score as 80-71 — a 9-point ISU win, but a half-point less than the 9.5-point Vegas line. Thus, those who bet on Chicago State beat the line.

But, as later discovered, the scorekeeper at Chicago State missed an ISU-made free throw (by Josiah Strong). Thus, ISU actually won 81-71, by 10 points, so those who bet on ISU won instead.

Interestingly, because of all the confusion, #CaesarsSportbook decided to pay out both outcomes and everyone won — except Vegas and maybe the scorekeeper’s job.

Latest eye-catching license plate

On a recent trip through Arkansas, Laura Benton wheeled behind a white Ford Bronco. That’s when she noticed the license plate:

“NOT OJ S”

Most heartfelt street corner

Throughout the holiday season, at the eternally busy intersection of Clearwater and Hershey in east Bloomington, motorists were greeted by a decorated Christmas tree next to the curb and wondered why.

The answer: Erected by relatives, neighbors and friends, it was a tribute to Mike Matlock, a Vietnam War veteran and 36-year employee of Bloomington’s District 87 school district who, in retirement, became an animated crossing guard who “took ownership of the corner,” casting high fives and “how ya doings?” to school-age pedestrians and peace signs, smiles and waves to passing motorists.

On Thanksgiving, he also passed.

Best Name Club

— John Barley. Past president of the Illinois Brewers Association.

— Sara Bellum. Author of two pieces on how the brain works in a recent special section of this newspaper.

— Lauren Fix. The “Car Coach” on weather-related car repairs, as featured on The Weather Channel.

— Kitty Block. She’s president and CEO of The Humane Society of the United States.

Biggest surprise

On a December Caribbean cruise, aboard the MSC Seashore, its 4,500 passengers were treated to a show and song routine about America’s storied U.S. Route 66.

That included passengers from Anchor, Colfax, Cooksville and Pontiac who suddenly, unexpectedly were treated to several references to Pontiac, Illinois, and its devotion to Route 66.

“We thought it was pretty cool,” says Todd Taylor.

Latest street name to make you wonder how it got its name

In Littleton, Colorado, a Denver suburb:

“Jackass Hill Road”

Newest evidence they just don’t make things like they used to

Mark Lukoskie this month had to replace the furnace in his home. But he probably got his money’s worth. Installation tag on the furnace, approved by the City of Bloomington Inspection Department: June 3, 1963.

A Coleman furnace, “on a quest to hit 60,” says Mark, not even as old as his former furnace, “she just finally gave out instead.”

But wait! The stand-up freezer in Mark’s home that sits next to the furnace? Same age, still working!

Stay tuned!

Funniest TV overheard

During a recent Chicago Bears 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings when the Bears looked ineffective, overheard on TV during a challenge made by Coach Matt Nagy, a fan could be heard yelling out, "AFTER FURTHER REVIEW... WE SUCK.”

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Goodluck, Kentucky

— Allgood, Tennessee

— Carp, Indiana

— Box Springs, Georgia

— Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

Latest holiday season snafu

Wanting to give a family in need a wonderful holiday present, a faith group from Bradley University prepared a full meal, went into a home and put out a full meal on the family's table. The home's door was even unlocked.

Unfortunately, it also was the wrong home.

"No need to tell you the other family that got it all was thrilled," comes our report.

Newest sign a longtime local line is catching on

In a recent Wall Street Journal automotive review under the headline — “Rivian R1T EV Truck: A Work In Progress … And In High Demand” — the full-page review ended with a single line: “Now it’s the new Normal.”

