Flick: From Jimmy Fallon to Jay Janssen in no time!

Random thoughts and key questions for the changing times:

• You know you’ve fallen asleep in the chair too long when you’re watching Jimmy Fallon and wake up to Peoria lawyer Jay Janssen.

• Can anyone explain why in Central Illinois it’s pronounced Route (“root") 66 but Route (“rowwt") 9?

• The irony of Bloomington’s downtown Coliseum/Grossinger Arena: It’s never been as prosperous since they got rid of the management team that allegedly ran it wrong.

• Another rediscovered realization now that we can travel again: The person with the weakest bladder always takes the window seat. The person with the worst cough always sits in the middle seat. The person on the aisle gets the most exercise.

• Is there irony that we spent our first trillion to become a fully-wired nation and now are spending our next trillion to become fully wireless?

• Today’s pop-up question: Is there anything scarier than that moment you nearly slip in the shower and think to yourself, "Oh my … they are going to find me naked!"

• Best part of the new Biaggi’s in Bloomington: At the height of the dinner hour, as the place is packed and jumping as always, thanks to better ceiling baffles, you can even hear your table’s discussion.

• Who ever thought simply filling out the application question — male or female? — could one day become controversial?

• The difference between Bloomington’s Third Sunday Market and your own garage sale: At Third Sunday, a guy can offer a rusty 1930s garden shovel and get $40 for it. At a garage sale, you can put out a virtually new shovel and get a dollar for it … after someone strongly suggested $2 was way too much.

• You know you’ve been in B-N for a while if you can remember …

— When Heartland Community College was once in Towanda Plaza, or that a Lum’s restaurant was along Main Street where Risque’s Adult Boutique is today.

— When the area where the Chateau and Best Buy are now was still a horse pasture as late as the 1980s.

— The “Consistory” or “Scottish Rite Temple” is what everyone else now calls the BCPA.

— That back in the 1980s and ‘90s, the enormously popular Bloomington restaurant as late as the 1980s — Grand Hotel, along Emerson — was where the waitresses smoked as they took your order, or Barbara, the beloved and venerated pizza maker at Lucca Grill, used to dangle a cigarette in her mouth as she made your Baldini Special pizza.

• In this technological era of soon-to-be “self-driving” cars, is State Farm already trying to figure out how much to charge the driver who won’t be driving and whose fault the accident is when no one's driving?

• Anyone else waiting for Donald to end up on “Dancing With The Stars”?

• Who would have ever thought the hodgepodge of businesses at College and Veterans — the convergence of Chick-fil-A, Blaze Pizza, Mandarin Garden and Red Robin — would become so successful, it has become the biggest 6 p.m. traffic jam areas in all of B-N?

• Is it irony now that Bloomington “Central” Catholic is actually in far-east Bloomington and Normal “Community” is so far out it’s not really in the community?

• The readers always write:

— “The difference between life and golf: In golf, the more you’re below par, the better you are.” (From Sam Harrod, Eureka)

— “Ever notice the universal symbol for ‘download’ or ‘save to this device' is an icon of a now-archaic floppy drive? When will kids start asking what that icon really is?” (From Kerry Kidwell, Heyworth)

— “With all of the new electric vehicles coming out, will we measure things by MPC (miles per charge) instead of MPG (miles per gallon)?” (From Connie Haney, Carlock)

• Another sign of the changed times: When today’s grandparents were in high school in the Twin Cities, the Future Homemakers of America was a popular after-school club for girls. Today, it would be scorned and the basis of a sexism suit.

• With marijuana legal in Illinois, what happened to all the highly trained police dogs who used to get people arrested after they smelled the stuff? Are they unemployed? And while at it, this question, too: how did they ever avoid getting high in the first place?

• Finally, where do the thousands of geese all over B-N go at night? Is there some swank goose nightclub somewhere?

Listen now: September & October 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short' Go! Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events In this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast reporter Sierra Henry takes a look at upcoming events and recalls fond memories of Labor Day weekend.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.