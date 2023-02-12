Even the greatest of jobs and deepest of passions have negatives, and the more challenging of either or both, the better obviously the odds.

Or, take Barb Nathan …

“Have parts of my jobs been gut-wrenching? Yes. I’m pretty sure I’ve attended more funerals and memorial services than anyone other than those who work in the funeral-home business. But it was such an honor to do each of my jobs …”

The resumé?

First, fresh out of Illinois Wesleyan University, she was a “mobile” intensive care (ICU) nurse — before we called them paramedics — encountering any number of challenges and traumas.

She was so good at it, she rose to head nurse and then a VP and Chief Nursing Officer at Mennonite/BroMenn in Bloomington-Normal.

Moving on, in a joint venture of OSF St. Joseph and BroMenn hospitals, she became in the late 1990s a planner of a first-of-a-kind facility downstate, watched its building and for 17 years served as a hands-on executive director of one of the most gloriously triumphant and also deeply heart-rending locales — the Community Cancer Center (now Carle Cancer Institute), along East Vernon Avenue.

“The Cancer Center,” says Barb, “was personal, a lesson in life with all its pain and all its joy.”

Then, as part “of a life dream,” she moved on to be director of Bloomington’s Westminster Village. That is where over the past 10 years she engineered and oversaw a dramatic expansion of one of the area’s most prominent continuing-care retirement facilities … and in 2020, also confronted with poise and calm, and desperate urgency, the challenges of COVID, at a 42-acre center where each day 650 people — both residents and staff — mingle and closely coincide.

Devoted, warm, funny, Barb Nathan has in 43 years become a bit of an always-quietly-there guardian angel in B-N.

“She has always carried herself with grace,” says Paul Swiech, the former health editor at this newspaper. “As we would walk through the Cancer Center or Westminster Village, Barb would always take a moment to say ‘hi’ to a patient, or resident, or staff member, and the message was clear: To Barb Nathan, it's people first.”

On Friday, after a career of all this, largely under the B-N radar and liking it that way, Barb Nathan will retire, to turn 65 the next week, and join husband, Al, an already retired State Farmer, on a golf course somewhere or with their two grown sons and their own growing families.

“I’ve always believed and was taught that if you respect individuals, care about each other and work toward a common vision, great things happen,” she says.

In childhood in Aurora, she says she endlessly read Sue Barton books about nursing, and by high school and college was a nursing assistant.

After IWU graduation, and jobs in Champaign and B-N, she asked about a head nurse opening at Mennonite, a hospital then near downtown Bloomington, and by the end of the day, got it.

“They obviously were desperate,” she says with a beloved smirk.

She moved on, through six titles at Mennonite and BroMenn.

That led to her years as a purveyor, planner, and executive overseer at the Cancer Center, where, instead of holed in an office, she could be seen each day, sitting with any number of patients at the donor’s wall, or in the hallways, or out on the center’s waiting bench.

“Where a lot of administrators go wrong,” says Dr. John Migas, a popular oncologist at the Center, “is they don’t know a lot of what’s going on down in the trenches, among staff and patients. But that isn’t Barb. She always knew what’s going on in the trenches because that’s also where Barb always was. What a great community asset. I could never say enough good things.”

From there, accomplishing a bit of a lifelong dream — geriatric nursing, of which she took courses at IWU — she was on to Westminster.

“Wherever Barb went, the service and programs were improved,” says Sonja Reece, a former B-N nurse and later Normal City Council member and civic leader who in the late ‘70s helped train Barb Nathan. “I wish her well in the next move that she is calling retirement.”

In life, it takes a village, as someone once said.

Ignore for the past decade that Barb Nathan has in fact been a head of an entity that even has the word “village” in it.

“What strikes me is it’s the little things that make a big difference in how a life plays itself out,” she says. “If it is service and you feel it is a calling, it is never done, and you have never peaked.”

Yes, take Barb Nathan …

