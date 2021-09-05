Flick: Flying the ‘friendly’ skies today

Yet another side-effect of the coronavirus era: On a trip last week to see family in Seattle, our flight back home was delayed by a day for a simple reason.

They couldn’t find anyone to fly the plane.

I’m not even kidding.

The original pilot had tested positive for COVID-19 and American Airlines had to search for a healthy, vaccinated person who also knew how to maneuver an airplane.

You know — just the little things.

“Can I recommend we reschedule you for tomorrow at the same time?” a nice woman asked on the phone at 3:20 a.m. after we learned of the forced delay by a middle-of-the-night text message.

Mercy, mercy me.

Would the Wright Brothers have ever imagined this? Is it possible Amelia Earhart is really just waylaid by an unfortunate delay in Portland?

It was, as I recall, in about 1970 when I took my first air flight.

I was a young teen.

My mom made us dress up for the flight. We looked as if we were more ready for church than a red-eye to Boston.

All the men on the jetliner wore neckties. The women were all in nice dresses and had their hair done.

It was as if Olan Mills was going to seat us for a nice portrait.

We walked through “airport doors,” but that was as far as any “security” got.

The back few rows of the plane were for smokers. If you were a nonsmoker but got stuck back in Row 19 or 20, by flight’s end your clothes smelled like you’d just attended your school’s homecoming bonfire.

Today, of course, that’s all changed.

Since COVID-19, it’s changed much, much further still.

Now you can be afraid to fly and it has nothing to do with flying — it’s the other passengers.

On our flight home from Seattle, you couldn’t help but notice as we boarded, one flight attendant at the door was holding a roll of duct tape, almost as if to show it off to us, apparently just in case (1) the wing started to fly off, or far more likely (2) the guy in 17B had too many drinks and began screaming he’d rather be flying to Pocatello.

(“It’s been amazing,” explained Jeannine, a flight attendant, when we asked how the year has been. “We’re training now on how to block people’s punches or wrestle someone into a vice-like hold.”)

Then of course is the issue of having to wear a face mask.

I am happy to report at all the airports on our recent trip — in Bloomington (CIRA) and Chicago O’Hare on the way out, in Seattle (SeaTac) and Dallas-Fort Worth on the way home — roughly 99.8% of people in the terminal wore masks.

On the planes themselves, it was — this is no lie — 100%.

No one, at least as far as I could hear, squawked about the mandatory mask rule.

American Airlines is taking an especially strong stance, as flight attendants even walked up and down the aisles and told those passengers who wear their masks like, you know, a chin strap or an Abe Lincoln beard, to get into the 2021 game and pull up their masks to cover not only their mouths but their noses, too.

“We don’t want to be mask police,” one attendant announced. “But for the safety of all, we are being asked to demand this.”

Eating your Biscoff cookie, tiny bag of pretzels or slugging back your ginger ale is, of course, different and a trick as well.

You don’t take off your mask but instead lift and pull it back from your face — it’s sort of like opening the door to a DeLorean or the trunk of your car — to quickly wedge the cookie or drink into your mouth.

A pleasantry of flying used to be to enjoy a beer or one of those micro-mini bottles of Smirnoff or Jameson. But those days are gone, too — at least temporarily — as no alcohol is served because of all the recent passenger upheavals.

Yes, I’m very sorry to report that absolutely no one on any of our flights merited duct tape. I know that would have made a much more fun read.

In truth, on all of our flights, people seemed well-mannered, even downright polite.

“Whatever happened to the "friendly skies?'" a recent headline asked.

I’m going to end here and — in this era of high anxiety, anger, frustration, polarization, fear and defiance against rules — suggest maybe the skies are finally becoming a bit friendlier again.

Maybe next time, as my mom would have wished, I’ll even dress up in a three-piece suit for our flight.

OK, I took it too far, didn’t I? Sorry.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

