Flick: Finding their angel, 41 years later

Peggy Vaughan looked out across the living room this Christmas season and glowed, like any other grandmother, admiring of her grandchildren.

But there's an interesting hitch here:

If not for Peggy’s piercing screams of desperation across a parking lot at Illinois State University Union back in 1980, three of those grandchildren would not be.

Nor would Peggy’s daughter, Beth, her grandchildren’s mother, be around.

If not for another woman that night — a random stranger responding to Peggy frantically screaming out, "My child is choking!”, and running over to perform the Heimlich — it would have instead been a tragic, truly awful memory.

The woman saved Beth, the choking 10-year-old.

"She was my angel," says Beth, who today is 51.

Here’s another hitch:

Since that April night back in 1980, unrevealed, a life hero for the Vaughans without an identity, their “angel” simply remained the woman of memories who rushed up, just after a performance of “Babes In Toyland” at the ISU Union, to save Beth.

That night, everyone went back to their cars, stunned, worn, relieved, thankful.

It happened so quickly, no names were exchanged.

A week later, Peggy placed an ad in this newspaper: “Thank you to the lady in the ISU Union parking lot who saved my child from choking on a piece of candy,” it read. “God bless you! — Peggy and Beth Vaughn, Fairbury.”

And so it was.

That is, until this Christmas.

Also there on that night back in 1980 was Patrick Farran.

Then the 8-year-old son of the woman who rushed over to do the Heimlich, Patrick also heard Peggy’s desperate cries and watched his own mother, a nurse trained in Heimlich, run over to save Beth.

“That,” he says, “was definitely one of those moments when I was reminded I had a pretty cool mom.”

His mother?

She is Carol Farran, these days of suburban Oak Park, now age 76, a nurse back in the 1970s and early ‘80s while living in Bloomington-Normal and also director at the Mennonite School of Nursing here. From there, she moved on to becoming a director at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, regarded as one of the top such centers in the U.S.

“In some respects, that night in Normal was just another day at the office for my mom,” says Patrick. “She was in the right place at the right time, and simply did what she was trained to do.”

Forever thereafter, though, the scene stuck with Patrick.

Over the years, at various times, he went back to the memory, and wondered just who those people were and whatever happened to them.

Six years ago, on the occasion of his mother’s 70th birthday, he searched online for The Pantagraph ad that he found “emblematic of the quiet legacy” his mom had created.

No such luck.

Then one day shortly before this Christmas, digging further through digital files in an online search — now of Goshen, Indiana, age 49, a staff member in the MBA program at University of Notre Dame — Patrick found a Peggy and Beth Vaughan, listed in Bloomington, Illinois.

He took a shot that might be them.

“Is that you, from back on that night in Normal?” he asked on Facebook.

On the Vaughans’ end, there was a moment of pause and then also a rush.

“It was just amazing!” says Beth.

Then a few days later, via Zoom, they all “met” again, even if they didn’t fully meet the first time.

At the start, Peggy did it through tears.

“It brought back ALL of the memories and ALL of the emotions,” she says.

Beth, too.

“Your mom was my angel that night!” she proclaimed. “I don’t think your mom ever said a word. My mom had a car full of Girl Scouts that night. Nobody said a word the entire way home.”

And so ends, and also begins, a 41-year odyssey of who just was that guardian angel?

Left also are ironies:

While never knowing the identity of Carol Farran, the nurse who saved her, Beth Vaughan Robert ironically is today a nurse herself. To get her education, she attended Mennonite School of Nursing, the same school that years earlier Carol had been director.

There’s one other irony, too.

Among all the emotions, both out of happiness and the depth of tears, Beth’s mother, Peggy, says her first thought — at finally discovering the identity of the woman who saved her daughter — was to reach out and give Carol a big hug.

The irony there?

That hug still can’t compare to another. That’s the life-saving hug of a fully different type Carol gave Beth in an ISU parking lot way back in 1980.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

