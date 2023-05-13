Question: The highest award for achievement in journalism is the Pulitzer Prize, with the 2023 winners announced this week, a finalist of which was Monica Hesse, a Washington Post columnist in its Style section. Twenty-five years ago, where was Monica toiling?
Answer: Normal University High. A 1999 U High grad, she was a Pulitzer finalist this year for best commentary and her columns “giving voice to the anger and frustration in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.”
