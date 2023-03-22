Question: True or false? If you’d ordered a milkshake at Steak ‘n Shake back in the 1930s and asked for some alcohol in yours, it would NOT have gotten you strange looks. Answer: That’s true. In their beginning, milkshakes sometimes contained whiskey and were regarded as a health tonic. Steak ‘n Shake officials say, however, that their restaurants have never served them that way, sticking to things like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry instead.
21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal
David Foster Wallace
David Foster Wallace with his dog, Jeeves, in the study of his south Bloomington home where his epic novel “Infinite Jest” was hatched.
CHARLIE HARRIS PHOTO
Colton Underwood
Colton Underwood is an Illinois State alumni and former football player. He currently stars on on the reality series, "The Bachelor."
Cloris Leachman
Famed actress Cloris Leachman, famous for roles in
The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Raising Hope, Young Frankenstein and much more, majored in drama at Illinois State.
https://www.facebook.com/ClorisLeachmanOfficial/
Pokey LaFarge
Andrew Heissler, better known as Pokey LaFarge, is a blues and folk singer/songwriter. Though currently active in Los Angeles, California, Pokey was born and raised in Bloomington.
https://www.facebook.com/PokeyLaFarge
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise is an American actor, director, and musician best known for his iconic role as Lt. Dan in the 1994 film Forrest Gump. After graduating from Illinois State University, Mr. Sinise went on to co-found the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, IL.
MC1 Chad J. McNeeley
Jake from State Farm
As the home of State Farm, Central Illinois gets to claim this character as our own. It started with a commercial back in 2011.
Read more about Jake's story here.
For The Pantagraph
Judith Ivey
Judith Ivey is an actress and director. She attended Illinois State University and graduated in 1973. Ivey is often associated with her one-year run on the CBS series
Designing Women in its final season, playing the Texan B.J. Poteet. She also played a notable role on the NBC series Will & Grace and also appeared on Grey's Anatomy, Person of Interest, White Collar, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.
Charles Sykes
Terry Kinney
Terry Kinney is an American actor and theatre director, born in Lincoln, Illinois. He is a founding member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, with Gary Sinise and Jeff Perry. Kinney is best known for his role as Emerald City creator Tim McManus on HBO's prison drama Oz.
He attended Illinois State University, where he became friends with Jeff Perry, who took him to see a performance of Grease featuring Gary Sinise, bringing the three Steppenwolf Theatre Company co-founders together for the first time.
Charles Sykes
Chris Harding
Chris Harding, son of C.P. and Ann Harding of Normal and a member of University High School's Class of 2001.
His entry into the film business came when he was a student at DePaul University in Chicago, studying business and film. Read more about Chris here.
McLean Stevenson
Edgar McLean Stevenson, Jr. (November 14, 1927–February 15, 1996) was an American actor most recognized for his role as Lt. Colonel Henry Blake on the TV series M*A*S*H. He was also recognized for his role as Michael Nicholson on The Doris Day Show.
Wikimedia Commons
Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated in 1971. He is known for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Hannibal (2001) and The Wire (2002). Faison delivered the commencement address at IWU's 152nd commencement on May 5, 2002.
Mark Mainz
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf attended Illinois State University and graduated in 1976. She is perhaps most widely known for her performance as Jackie Harris on the ABC sitcom
Roseanne. She also has had TV roles in Desperate Housewives and on The Big Bang Theory. Her film work critically acclaimed roles in Making Mr. Right, JFK, and Mistress. Metcalf frequently works in Chicago theater. She is a three-time Emmy Award winner, and has been nominated four other times, as well as having been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, two Tony Awards, a Satellite Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award; she has won both a Theatre World Award and two Obie Awards for her work on the stage.
Jonathan Short
Kevin Dunn
Kevin Dunn attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated in 1977. An actor, Dunn's work includes Samantha Who?, a series appearing on ABC from 2007 to 2009, as well as playing Ron Witwicky in the Transformers film series. His film appearances include Small Soldiers, Stir of Echoes, Godzilla, Snake Eyes, Nixon, Mad Love, Ghostbusters II, Dave, Beethoven's 2nd, Hot Shots!, and 1492: Conquest of Paradise.
Richard Shotwell
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated in 1969. He began his career in the theater and made his film debut in 1974. He has played supporting roles in films almost every year since 1985 and had lead roles in The Cabin in the Woods and The Visitor, for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor. He played the deceased patriarch Nathaniel Fisher on the HBO drama series Six Feet Under.
Danny Moloshok
John Malkovich
John Malkovich, 61, is an acclaimed actor, producer, director, and fashion designer. Over the last 30 years, Malkovich has appeared in more than 70 films, including
Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire, for which he received Academy Award nominations. Malkovich was awarded a degree from ISU in 2005.
Jordan Strauss
Cecilia Suárez
Cecilia Suarez attended Illinois State University and graduated in 1995. She spoke at Illinois State's Latino Cultural Dinner in 2012. She starred on the Lifetime TV series For the People and also starred in the Adam Sandler movie, Spanglish . Suárez is the first Spanish-speaking actress ever to be nominated for an International Emmy in the category for Best Actress for her performance in the HBO series Capadocia.
Eduardo Verdugo
Gary Cole
Gary Cole was born in Park Ridge, attended Illinois State University and had a recurring role on "The Good Wife," which was set in Chicago.
Richard Shotwell, Associated Press
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes attended Illinois State University. He is an Emmy award-winning actor who starred as Jack McFarland on the hit NBC series Will & Grace . He also was nominated for a Tony Award for Promises, Promises . He can also be seen in the movies Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! , Bucket List and heard in The Cat in the Hat and Cats and Dogs .
Matt Sayles
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson attended Illinois State University and graduated in 1994. You may recognize him from his role as Darryl Philbin on the American version of
The Office; he was promoted to a starring role in the fourth season. He has appeared on other television shows, including Arrested Development, Lucky, Friends, Halfway Home, and Reno 911!; he has also appeared in Hot Tub Time Machine and Pineapple Express.
Brad Barket
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch attended Illinois State University and graduated in 1982. She has appeared in such films as
Best of Show, A Mighty Wind, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. She is more recently recognized for her Emmy-award winning portrayal as Sue Sylvester on the hit TV series Glee and as host of NBC's Hollywood Game Night.
John Shearer
Suzy Bogguss
Susan Kay "Suzy" Bogguss (born December 30, 1956) is an American country music singer and songwriter. Bogguss began her career in the early 1980s as a solo singer. In the 1990s, she released one platinum and three gold albums and charted six top ten singles, winning the Academy of Country Music's award for Top New Female Vocalist and the Country Music Association's Horizon Award.
In the 70s, she enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, but later transferred to Illinois State University. She graduated from ISU in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in metalsmithing. She would later use these skills to design her own jewelry.
For The Pantagraph
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!