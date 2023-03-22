Question: True or false? If you’d ordered a milkshake at Steak ‘n Shake back in the 1930s and asked for some alcohol in yours, it would NOT have gotten you strange looks.

Answer: That’s true. In their beginning, milkshakes sometimes contained whiskey and were regarded as a health tonic. Steak ‘n Shake officials say, however, that their restaurants have never served them that way, sticking to things like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry instead.