Question: Once upon a time, Illinois State University athletic teams went by Cardinals. Do you know how they then became Redbirds? Answer: It was Fred “Brick” Young, the legendary sports editor of this newspaper from the 1920s through the 1950s, who found it confusing to write headlines about the St. Louis Cardinals and Illinois State University Cardinals. So he invented the word “Redbirds” to differentiate between the pro teams and college teams. Since then, high schools, including nearby Metamora High, have adopted Redbirds as their nickname. ISU, by the way, is the only college in America to have Redbirds as a name.
Dozens of community organizations and volunteers came together in downtown Bloomington for the free Eggs on the Square event, organized by Second Presbyterian Church and hosted on the lawn of the McLean County Museum of History.
Over 100 dash colors at Bloomington 'Holi Moli' festival
FESTIVAL OF COLORS
Pragash Murugesan, 35, of Bloomington, back in center, tosses his arms up as a "Holi Moli" celebration kicks off Saturday in downtown Bloomington. His daughter, Nattrina Pragash, 6, is front left, and family friend Adithi Karthick, 6, is front center. The South Asian Performing Arts Club at Normal Community High School organized the event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Celebrators dance in a circle Saturday in downtown Bloomington during a "Holi Moli" festival. Shown center in blue is organizer Karthika Nair.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jason Miller, 41, of Bloomington, dashes pink powder into the air Saturday for a downtown Bloomington "Holi Moli" festival.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ryan Johnson pours a packet of color dyes onto Tabitha Nowark Saturday during a "Holi Moli" celebration in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe empties a packet of color dyes Saturday after speaking at a "Holi Moli" celebration in downtown Bloomington. He said he hopes the festival will return to the city on an annual basis.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
