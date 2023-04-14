Answer: It was Fred “Brick” Young, the legendary sports editor of this newspaper from the 1920s through the 1950s, who found it confusing to write headlines about the St. Louis Cardinals and Illinois State University Cardinals. So he invented the word “Redbirds” to differentiate between the pro teams and college teams. Since then, high schools, including nearby Metamora High, have adopted Redbirds as their nickname. ISU, by the way, is the only college in America to have Redbirds as a name.