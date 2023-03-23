Question: The NCAA men's basketball tournament is moving into its second weekend of play and a 1988 Normal University High School graduate with a familiar name and face is one of those still competing. Do you know who that is?

Answer: It's U High grad Bobby Donewald, an assistant coach on the University of Texas basketball staff. The Longhorns play again Friday. His dad is Bob Donewald, these days age 80, who was ISU's highly successful coach from 1978 to 1989 and took the Redbirds to three NCAA tournaments. (Thanks to Bryan Bloodworth for the tip.)