Question: Now 34 years old is CEFCU (originally, Redbird) Arena at Illinois State University that can seat 10,200 but has never quite reached that many. Can you name the largest crowd ever seated in that arena?

Answer: It’s not a basketball or volleyball game or musical concert or IHSA event but instead sort of a sad coincidence: Drawing 9,378 people in a show in 1989 and still listed as the largest arena crowd ever was comedian Bill Cosby, since dogged and imprisoned by any number of sexual assault accusations.