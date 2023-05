Flick Fact: Who averages being older — Bloomington, Springfield or Peoria residents?

Question: In terms of average age of its residents, which of the following Illinois towns is the oldest and the youngest? Rockford, Bloomington, Champaign, Peoria, Normal, Chicago, Urbana, and Springfield.

Answer: Of those, Springfield is “oldest,” with its median age of resident at 39.9 years old. Next: Rockford, 37.8; Bloomington, 35.5; Peoria, 35.4; Champaign, 27.3; and then two other “college towns,” Normal, with a median age of 25.2, and Urbana, 25.