Question: 408 E. Washington Street in downtown Bloomington — next to the Lafayette Apartments and just down and across the street from the Castle Theater — is today an empty lot. But what do Elton John, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Genesis, legendary comedian Jack Benny and the late Natalie Wood and First Lady Nancy Reagan all have in common there?

Answer: They all stayed there, when the Coachman Motel was there. From the late 1950s to the early 1970s, the Coachmen was THE place to stay in B-N — until it fell into despair and ultimately was demolished by the city in 2009. The “dignitaries” usually stayed in Room #1, next to the manager's office.