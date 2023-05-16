Question: For 156 years, Illinois State University has been Normal. But if not for founder Jesse Fell, in what city would ISU likely be instead?
Answer: In 1857, Peoria had an $80,000 bid to establish ISU there and was the leading candidate. But then Fell raised $141,000 to win the bid for Normal.
