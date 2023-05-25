Question: True or false? Next spring will mark the 50th anniversary of hundreds of today’s grandparents taking off all their clothes — except for maybe their tennis shoes and a ski mask — and frolicking naked across Illinois.
Answer: True. The spring of 1974 saw a “steaking” fad sweep the college campuses of America, with “streaking” in Champaign-Urbana, Charleston, Bloomington-Normal, Evanston and Carbondale. The college “streaks” also drew thousands of onlookers. Singer Ray Stevens even crafted a hit — “The Streak” — that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 1974.
