Question: A difference in the times? When Illinois State Normal University admitted its first two Black children to its lab school in 1877, how did the Illinois governor react?
Answer: Aghast, saying the state’s universities could not condone such integration, Gov. Shelby M. Cullom wanted to close the university. Fortunately, leveler heads prevailed.
Eat, drink and be lucky: Photos from the 3rd annual Evans St. Paddy's Day Party
Party hosts Kirsten and Keith Evans
Keith Evans, Dan Brady, David Stokes
Cheryl Magnuson, Tom and Diana Restivo, Sandy Vick
Cheryl Magnuson, Jolene Aldus
Kirsten Firkins, Brian Mueller, Kristin Peterson
Clay Patterson, Pat Busch, Patrick Hafner
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe with wife Stacey
Meghan O'Neal-Rogozinski, Kim Ensign
Landon Golliday, Heather Bennett, Shaila Wilson
Mark and Sara Larsen, Jeff Frank, Hillarie Hamblin, Brian and Alexis Plath, Julie Kessler
Craig McCormick, Mark Haeffele
Brandi Haeffele, Claire McCormick
Keith Evans, Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, Stacey Mwilambwe
Leslie Coombs, Marlene Walls, Erica Burns
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!