Question: Between Bloomington and Champaign along Interstate 74 are several sections that are one mile of complete straightaway, and between Bloomington and Pontiac along Interstate 55 are several sections of complete straightaway as well. Is that ironic or planned?

Answer: It's fully planned and since 1958 is an actual law. The Eisenhower Interstate System out of the 1950s requires that one mile in every five of interstate highway must be straight. These straight sections are usable as airstrips in times of war or other emergencies.