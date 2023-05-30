Question: What difference does only 60 years make? Can you name which of the following cities was smaller in 1960, population-wise, than Bloomington-Normal is today? (1) Seattle; (2) Salt Lake City; (3) Phoenix; (4) Las Vegas.
Answer: According to the 1960 census, (4) Las Vegas had only 60,000 residents. Today, while B-N is at about 133,000 residents, the Vegas population has skyrocketed to 647,000.
Watch now: Photos from Wags & Wishes
