Question: Working for a sanitary district can at times also be amusing because of some of the things flushed down a toilet that get filtered out of the wastewater at a sanitary facility. Do you know some of the things we’ve accidentally (or not) flushed here?
Answer: Trapped over the years at the Bloomington & Normal Water Reclamation District: car keys, rings, toothbrushes, money, earrings, toupees, small toys. Rising in popularity among the flushed: earbuds and Air Pods.
