Question: True or false? Those overhead cameras you see mounted over busy Twin City traffic intersections are to only measure traffic density.
Answer: For the most part, police will tell you that’s true. But they can also be used to instantly monitor traffic accident scenes and occasionally, also watch a crime in progress.
Watch now: Photos from the Celebrity Bartending fundraiser at the Windjammer
Celebrity bartenders Bill Croff and Brian Peterson with Leslie Coombs
Kirsten Evans, Carly Ewan, Kristin Peterson, Brian Mueller
Make Laffey, Charlie Farner, Marlene Shepherd, Paul Van Hook
Kate Burcham, Pam Deaton, Willie Thompson, Jolene Aldus, Annie Swanson
Cathy Oloffson, Tony Morstatter
Jonell Kehias, Charlie Farner
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!