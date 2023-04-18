Question: While students about to graduate from Illinois high schools are required to take a government/citizenship/civics test to qualify for a diploma, another course is no longer required that until the 1950s was a requirement in Illinois schools. Do you know what that course was?
Answer: Many would suggest there is still a need today. Required in Illinois high schools until the late 1950s was a manners class (how to address others, how to properly set a table, how to fold a napkin, etc.), culminated by a year-ending manners test. It was mandatory.
