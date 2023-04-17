Answer: Nope. Back in 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant — the former Civil War general raised in Illinois and whose museum and home is in Galena — was famous for “fast driving” his two-horse carriage through the streets of Washington, D.C. After several warnings from police, Grant was pulled over again one night and, according to the Wall Street Journal, was told, “Your fast-driving, sir, is endangering the lives of the people who have to cross the street,” and he was arrested. He apologized, rode with the officer to the police station and paid a $20 fine. By the way: Although not known if he was speeding around B-N, a few years after his arrest, on this very night 143 years ago (April 17, 1880), Grant was in Bloomington, staying at the home at 407 E. Grove, while attending a soldiers’ reunion here.