Question: Amazingly, 60% of the world’s horseradish supply is grown in one Illinois town. Can you name it? (a) Collinsville; (b) Hartsburg; (c) Moweaqua; (d) DeKalb.
Answer: It’s (a) Collinsville, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.
DR McKay's Bar & Grill, 909 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Bloomin Cafe celebrates its one-year anniversary in Normal this weekend. Learn more about this family-owned brunch spot in the latest Eats of the Week.
Bakery and Pickle is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Learn more about downtown Bloomington's speakeasy:
Cookies & Cupcake by Design, 1520 E. College Ave. Suite F in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
The Longbranch Again, 102 Garfield Ave. in Cooksville, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Epiphany Farms Restaurant, 220 E. Front St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.