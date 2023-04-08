Question: Of the more than 1,500 cities, towns and villages in Illinois, can you name the only city or town that does not have one of those green population signs at the edge of it?
Answer: That would be Chicago. Officials believe a sign listing its number of residents — 2,783,386 — is too large of a number for a motorist to quickly pass and read.
Eats of the Week: See the latest coverage of Bloomington-Normal restaurants
DR McKay's Bar & Grill, 909 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Bloomin Cafe celebrates its one-year anniversary in Normal this weekend. Learn more about this family-owned brunch spot in the latest Eats of the Week.
Bakery and Pickle is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Learn more about downtown Bloomington's speakeasy:
Cookies & Cupcake by Design, 1520 E. College Ave. Suite F in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
The Longbranch Again, 102 Garfield Ave. in Cooksville, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Epiphany Farms Restaurant, 220 E. Front St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.