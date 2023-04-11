Question: Being a college town of 25,000 students can be a nightmare at the post office. For example, in an average year, how many pieces of mail arrive at the Bloomington postal processing center that are addressed to students who are no longer here, having graduated or dropped out?
Answer: Postal folk here estimate that 3.5 million pieces of mail cannot be delivered because the students are no longer here, have graduated or dropped out.
