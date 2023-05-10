Question: This newspaper was once a highlight of one of TV’s most popular shows of all time. Do you know what show that was?

Answer: On Season 3, Episode 21 (titled “Big Mac,” originally airing in 1975 but shown repeatedly in reruns) of one of TV’s most endearing comedies, "M*A*S*H", Bloomington’s own McLean Stevenson, as Col. Henry Blake, is excited that Gen. Douglas MacArthur is to visit the 4077th medical unit in Korea and exclaims that it will be such a big event, “I’ll probably get my picture in The Pantagraph!”