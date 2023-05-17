Question: Steve Fisher is the 78-year-old Illinois State University graduate and former Redbird basketball star who went on to become a hugely successful college basketball coach at University of Michigan and San Diego State. But did Fisher and his teams ever face ISU, his alma mater?
Answer: Yes. In 1990, a year after Steve Fisher's Michigan Wolverines won the NCAA Division I national championship, his Wolverines played Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, defeating the Bob Bender-led Redbirds, 76-70. (Thanks to Dave Colee of Bloomington for the fact.)
Watch now: Photos from YWCA 20th Annual Circle Luncheon
Vera Traver, Dorothy Davis, Michelle Cope
Barbara Taft, Jill Smith
Megan Sargent, Amanda Willette, Jonnell Pummill, Chrissy Hamilton, Amber Cook, Jesse Leak, Sophia Sorrells, Tania Willis
Lucienda Miller, Kthena Perkins, Kelly Weber
Craig McCormick, Michelle Cope, Cathleen Hays
Katie Simpson, Nancy Armstrong, Larissa Armstrong, Beverly Beyer
Karla Bailey-Smith, Janet Bailey, Cathy Left
Keller Williams Revolution Group
Travis Blaney, Chemberly Harris
Mary Ann Webb, Doris Houston
Craig McCormick, Kimberley Schoenbein, Amanda Jones, Brooke Fenske
Sandy Vick, Candice Mazanowski
Anna Robinson, Kelly Reel, Amanda Esparza, Jaime Ulbrich, Monica Bullington
Carolyn Yockey, Claire Lamonica, Marilyn Blank
Bethany Stufflebeam, David Haynes
Camille and Art Taylor
Nancy Trefzger, Connie Noble, Becky Hines
Jeannie Barrett, Leanna Bordner
Willie Halbert with great granddaughter Ryleigh Rose Beaulieu
Stuart Nerby, Steve Beattie
Bloomington Police officers
Jackie Gerdes, Michelle Pazar