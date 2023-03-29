Question: If looking for "truly historic" apartments in which to live in Bloomington-Normal, where is one place you should look?

Answer: An eight-story high-rise in downtown Bloomington, all brick and built 104 years ago, is the Lafayette Apartments at 410 E. Washington. It is listed as one of the first “luxury” apartment high-rises in all of Illinois. The top floor back then was a ballroom where, in the so-called Roaring ‘20s, well-knowns, celebs and dignitaries from all around would gather, dine, cavort, dance and party. Such “high-rises” did not become commonplace until after World War II and the suburban explosion.