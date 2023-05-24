Question: Of America’s 100 greatest golf courses, as listed by Golf Digest, seven are in Illinois, but only one downstate. Can you name in which city? (1) Bloomington-Normal; (2) Springfield; (3) Marshall; (4) Champaign-Urbana; (5) Peoria; (6) Carbondale.

Answer: It is, according to Golf Digest, the Canyata Golf Club in (3) Marshall, a town of 4,000 people southeast of Champaign. Only 22 years old, the course was started in 2001, when a man who grew up in Marshall wanted to convert several acres of his childhood memories into a family retreat and had a golf architect build an elaborate three-hole course. Since then it was expanded to nine, then 18 holes, complete with waterscaped ponds, even a waterfall. Warning: It is $850 for a 36-hole round, plus amenities, but on a course Golf Digest calls “gorgeous” and “flawlessly manicured.”