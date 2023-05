Flick Fact: The former Central Illinois resident now 6.2 billion miles from here?

Question: Of the thousands, albeit millions, of people who have lived in Central Illinois, can you name the former resident who has traveled the farthest?

Answer: It would have to be Clyde W. Tombaugh, born in 1906 near Streator, 24 years later while working at an observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, discovered the dwarf planet, Pluto, died in 1997 and whose ashes these days are aboard a New Horizons spacecraft, launched in 2006 that in 2015 rocketed past Pluto and today is hurtling an estimated 6.2 billion miles from Earth. Tombaugh’s great-nephew, by the way, is the Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher, Clayton Kershaw.