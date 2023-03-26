Question: The power of advertising? One American company in the 1960s hugely increased its client base by simply honking a car horn five times at the end of its TV commercials. As in … honk, honk … honk, HONK, honk. Can you name the company?
Answer: Yes, it was Bloomington-based State Farm. The commercials aired during the highly popular "Jack Benny Program" and each ended with what became an ever-so-familiar jingle across America: “State (honk), Farm (honk), In (honk), sur (honk), ance (honk).” The last three honks showed the famed State Farm three-circle icon, “auto … fire … life.”
