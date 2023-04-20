Question: During the Prohibition Era (1920-1933) in America, the legal sale of alcohol was outlawed, but drinking naturally also did not end, as illegal “stills” cropped up all over the country, including one in Roanoke, the village of 2,100 in Woodford County. Can you name one great American who would also sheepishly attest to this?

Answer: It’d be none other than Ronald Reagan, the future actor and then U.S. president, who admitted in a 1982 Oval Office interview with this newspaper (we’d been tipped off by a college friend of the president’s to ask him the question) that he “may have visited (the still) in that town but (slight little Reagan wiggle and impish grin) certainly did not imbibe” with his Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity brothers at Eureka College. Reagan graduated from Eureka in 1932.