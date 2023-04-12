Question: Of the 1,500 traffic intersections in Bloomington-Normal, can you name the two busiest, in terms of automobile traffic that passes through them each day?

Answer: Veterans Parkway at Empire Street and Veterans at Clearwater Drive are the two busiest. More than 40,000 cars pass through each every day, according to traffic statistics. Veterans at College is gaining. Busiest B-N intersection not along Veterans? Main at College, according to IDOT statistics.