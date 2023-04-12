Question: Of the 1,500 traffic intersections in Bloomington-Normal, can you name the two busiest, in terms of automobile traffic that passes through them each day?
Answer: Veterans Parkway at Empire Street and Veterans at Clearwater Drive are the two busiest. More than 40,000 cars pass through each every day, according to traffic statistics. Veterans at College is gaining. Busiest B-N intersection not along Veterans? Main at College, according to IDOT statistics.
Eats of the Week: See the latest coverage of Bloomington-Normal restaurants
DR McKay's Bar & Grill, 909 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Bloomin Cafe celebrates its one-year anniversary in Normal this weekend. Learn more about this family-owned brunch spot in the latest Eats of the Week.
Bakery and Pickle is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Learn more about downtown Bloomington's speakeasy:
Cookies & Cupcake by Design, 1520 E. College Ave. Suite F in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
The Longbranch Again, 102 Garfield Ave. in Cooksville, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Epiphany Farms Restaurant, 220 E. Front St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.