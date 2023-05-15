Question: It was 55 years ago today — May 15, 1968 — that a tornado flattened the town of Wapella, just south of Bloomington, in a storm that was judged an F3 (158 to 206 mph winds) on the Fujita Scale that ranges from an F1 tornado (73 to 112 mph winds) to F5 (261 to 318). Has an F5 ever raked this area?