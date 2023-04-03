Question: Tonight is the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. Only one coach in the history of the men’s tournament has won a national championship at two different schools. That’s Rick Pitino, at Kentucky and Louisville. Has a player ever won a title at two different schools?

Answer: Nope. But the player who came closest to achieving that is Bob Bender, the 1975 Bloomington High grad (later Illinois State University coach) who was a member of the undefeated 1976 Indiana team that won the national championship. Two years later, Bender made it back to the national title game, this time as a member of Duke. But Bender and Duke lost to Kentucky in that title game.