Question: Can you name the star basketball player who back in 1910 led Bloomington High to the state high school basketball championship and then went on to much bigger fame than that? Answer: It was Adlai Rust, who went on to Illinois Wesleyan University, then became friends with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, and later became president and CEO of State Farm. (Thanks to Greg Shepard of Bloomington for the fact.)
Co-owners Greg Saarinen and Corey Mathis talk about their new restaurant in downtown Bloomington, Under Wraps
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
Fourth grader Aliciah May gives a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe gives the official Arbor Day Proclamation on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg
Fourth graders Christian Nobles, left, and Aliciah May give a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
