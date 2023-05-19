Question: Can you name the star basketball player who back in 1910 led Bloomington High to the state high school basketball championship and then went on to much bigger fame than that?

Answer: It was Adlai Rust, who went on to Illinois Wesleyan University, then became friends with U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower, and later became president and CEO of State Farm. (Thanks to Greg Shepard of Bloomington for the fact.)