Question: Newsweek has released its 2023 listing of the “Best Hospitals in the U.S.”, and while several Chicago-area hospitals (Northwestern, Rush, UIC Medical Center, Central DuPage, among others) make its list of America’s Top 414 hospitals, only one downstate medical center made the 2023 ranking. Do you know that hospital?
Answer: Bloomington’s OSF St. Joseph Medical Center is downstate’s only listed hospital, at No. 226. The complete list — formed, says Newsweek, by a “methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking ... and three data sources: hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience, and various medical KPIs” — is at newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-best-hospitals-2023/united-states.
