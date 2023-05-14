Question: Until 2014, Bryan Donaldson was a mild-mannered computer geek and IT guy at Country Financial in Bloomington, driving to its GE Road offices to toil and during work breaks, also post humorous, random thoughts on his Twitter account. Do you know how that changed his life?

Answer: Out in New York City, a growing fan of Donaldson’s tweets was the head writer of NBC’s "Late Night With Seth Meyers." He was so humored by them, he emailed Donaldson to ask if he’d consider a job working for them. Since then, his IMDb profile credits also include writing for a Spider-Man movie and the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.