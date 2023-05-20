Question: Payne Place, a street in a central part of Normal near Glenn Elementary School, is named after the Payne family who once also lived on the street. But the Paynes are famous for other things, too. For example, can you name what the son of Kathryn Payne Brinker did to become a success story?
Answer: Norman Brinker, who once lived on Payne, is now called the “most influential man in the history of casual American dining.” He turned Jack in the Box restaurants into a national chain and founded such well-known other restaurants as Steak and Ale, Bennigan’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy and Chili’s Bar & Grill. By his death in June 2009, at age 78, his company operated 1,700 restaurants around the world.