Question: The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament culminates this weekend, capping a month of upsets and a never-before-seen inbound play. It involves all five members of an inbounding team standing out-of-bounds, when four suddenly break away and shift down the court in what looks like a football play. Do you know who invented that play?

Answer: According to the Wall Street Journal, the “play” was conceived four years ago — in a game on Jan. 8, 2019 — successfully first run in (not a typo) Redbird Arena in Normal, invented by former ISU Coach Dan Muller. “I (drew) it up and my players (looked) at me like I’m absolutely crazy,” Muller is quoted in the Journal. But it worked. ISU won that game, 70-69, over Northern Iowa.