Question: Diversity is a big issue in the 2020s, but Illinois State University was making big diversity headlines way back in the 1970s. Do you know how?
Answer: In 1970, ISU made U.S. history when it became the first predominantly white major university in America to hire a Black head basketball coach, Will Robinson. Then, eight years later, in 1978, it became the first university in Illinois to offer an athletic scholarship to a female (Pat McKinzie, of Sterling, on a basketball scholarship.) The ISU marching band is also said to be first in America to allow women to march.
Who was there? Marcfirst Donor "Thank You" Event
Marcfirst CEO Brian Wipperman
