Question: Diversity is a big issue in the 2020s, but Illinois State University was making big diversity headlines way back in the 1970s. Do you know how?

Answer: In 1970, ISU made U.S. history when it became the first predominantly white major university in America to hire a Black head basketball coach, Will Robinson. Then, eight years later, in 1978, it became the first university in Illinois to offer an athletic scholarship to a female (Pat McKinzie, of Sterling, on a basketball scholarship.) The ISU marching band is also said to be first in America to allow women to march.