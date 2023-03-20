Question: Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is listed as one of five universities in Illinois as “financially troubled” (others: SIU, NIU, Governors State and Northeastern Illinois University). What’s one way for EIU to possibly help dig its way out?

Answer: Not to make donation suggestions, but it is an incredible school for pro football quarterback production — maybe the top college in America, in fact, for that. EIU numbers among its alumni, just-signed Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($68 million a year), CBS announcer and former all-pro Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo ($17 million by CBS), new Denver Broncos coach and former New Orleans Saints coach (and EIU QB) Sean Payton ($18 million a year) and retired Eastern Illinois QB Mike Shanahan (also once of Denver Broncos coaching fame, reportedly now with a $7 million a year pension). Thus, we can think of a few, as a tax deduction if nothing else, who might help out EIU these days.