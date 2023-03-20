Question: Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is listed as one of five universities in Illinois as “financially troubled” (others: SIU, NIU, Governors State and Northeastern Illinois University). What’s one way for EIU to possibly help dig its way out? Answer: Not to make donation suggestions, but it is an incredible school for pro football quarterback production — maybe the top college in America, in fact, for that. EIU numbers among its alumni, just-signed Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ($68 million a year), CBS announcer and former all-pro Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo ($17 million by CBS), new Denver Broncos coach and former New Orleans Saints coach (and EIU QB) Sean Payton ($18 million a year) and retired Eastern Illinois QB Mike Shanahan (also once of Denver Broncos coaching fame, reportedly now with a $7 million a year pension). Thus, we can think of a few, as a tax deduction if nothing else, who might help out EIU these days.
College Football Hall of Fame: Tony Romo through the years
Tony Romo back to pass, 1997
Burlington's Tony Romo looks to pass during a game against Racine Case on Sept. 26, 1997 at Pershing Park, Racine. Romo was 26 for 50, with a career-high 392 yards when Burlington lost to Case, 51-34. Romo threw four touchdown passes and four interceptions.
JIM SLOSIAREK, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
1997 All-Racine County football team
Tony Romo, left, of Burlington High School, and Coach George Machado of Racine Horlick High School received top honors on the 1997 All-Racine County football team.
MARK HERTZBERG, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
1998 All-Racine County boys basketball team
Tony Romo and former NBA champion Caron Butler were members of the 1998 All-Racine County boys basketball team. From left: Romo, of Burlington High School; Shane Krause of Racine Horlick; Coach of the Year Jeff Christensen of Racine Lutheran; Butler of Racine Park, Player of the Year; Dominic DaPra of Racine St. Catherine's; Taron Barker of Racine Case.
JOURNAL TIMES PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY LIANA J. COOPER,
Tony Romo vs. Hawaii, 2002
Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo, center, throws from the pocket against Hawaii during the first quarter at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2002. At right is Eastern Illinois's Scott Sholl (64).
RONEN ZILBERMAN, AP FILE PHOTO
Tony Romo, 2002
Tony Romo, the 2002 Walter Payton Award winner from Burlington, photographed Dec. 23, 2002.
GREGORY SHAVER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Tony Romo, 2002
Tony Romo, the 2002 Walter Payton Award winner as quarterback for Eastern Illinois University, photographed Dec. 23, 2002.
GREGORY SHAVER, JOIRNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO
Tony Romo, 2006
Victorious in his first NFL start: Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo (9) smiles as he walks off the field after the Cowboys' 35-14 win over the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game in Charlotte, N.C., on Oct. 29, 2006.
CHUCK BURTON, AP FILE PHOTO
Tony Romo, Terry Glenn, Terrell Owens
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) and receiver Terry Glenn (83) celebrate after Glenn's touchdown reception, as teammate Terrell Owens looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Irving, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2006. The Cowboys won 38-10 with Glenn catching two of Romo's five touchdown passes.
TONY GUTIERREZ, AP FILE PHOTO
Tony Romo and Kelly Clarkson, 2007
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, left, welcomes Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson as the Thanksgiving Day halftime performer and honorary Salvation Army Red Kettle Chair for 2007 at the Cowboys' training facility in Irving, Texas, on Oct. 4, 2007.
Rex Curry, PR Newswire
Packers vs. Cowboys, 2009
Green Bay Packers' Nick Barnett sacks Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo for a 10-yard loss in the second quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 15, 2009.
STEVE APPS, Lee Newspapers
Dak Prescott and Tony Romo, 2016
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott, left, and Tony Romo talk on the sideline during the Cowboys’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.
MICHAEL AINSWORTH, Associated Press file photo
Tony Romo, 2016
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo lies on the turf after he went down on a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson, AP file photo
Cowboys Eagles Football, 2017
Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo in action during the first half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
MICHAEL PEREZ, Associated Press
Romo's last NFL game, 2017
Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The Packers won 34-31 in what turned out to be Romo's last NFL game.
Michael Ainsworth, AP FILE PHOTO
Romo before a 2017 game
In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.
MICHAEL AINSWORTH, AP FILE PHOTO
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz, 2017
Tony Romo and Jim Nantz work in the broadcast booth before a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 24, 2017, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
MORRY GASH, AP FILE PHOO
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!