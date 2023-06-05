Answer: Nope. But you might say she sort of had a start there. Her parents are Emmy-winning actress Laurie Metcalf (a 1976 ISU grad, most notably of “Roseanne” and “The Conners”) and actor Jeff Perry (a 1978 ISU grad and then a familiar face on “Grey’s Anatomy,” “My So-Called Life,” “Scandal” and most recently “Alaska Daily.” Zoe was born in 1983, while her parents performed at Steppenwolf Theater Co. in Chicago that Jeff Perry co-founded.