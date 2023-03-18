Question: Unit 5, the Normal-based school district, is facing a financial crunch and in April will ask voters to approve a referendum. Is the money strain because of too many students?

Answer: That’s not the main issue. In fact, statistics show Unit 5’s student population peaked in 2018 when its enrollment was 13,346, and has slowly dropped since, to 12,304 students in 2023, or a drop of 1,042 students. It remains, however, one of downstate Illinois’ largest school districts.