Question: Settling an annual neighborhood discussion point: Can you get arrested for blowing your grass clippings from your lawnmower out into the road?

Answer: Yes! According to Illinois’ Litter Control Act, it’s illegal to blow grass cuttings from a lawnmower out into the road. In fact, Illinois law requires that homeowners clear grass clippings from the street or face a fine of up to $1,500 for a first offense to $25,000 for a third offense.