Question: Settling an annual neighborhood discussion point: Can you get arrested for blowing your grass clippings from your lawnmower out into the road?
Answer: Yes! According to Illinois’ Litter Control Act, it’s illegal to blow grass cuttings from a lawnmower out into the road. In fact, Illinois law requires that homeowners clear grass clippings from the street or face a fine of up to $1,500 for a first offense to $25,000 for a third offense.
Watch now: Photos from Wags & Wishes
Janet Lakin with Christian Stoinev holding Scooby
Santino Lamancusa , Wish Bone Board President Dr. Dana Altenberger
Christian Stoinev and Scooby
Paul and Stephanie French
Chase Fredrickson, Stephanie Yoder, Scott and Kristen Denton, Erik Fricke, Jessica Ploss
Brian and Dani Wipperman, Guy Hanna
Barbara Simmons, Kelly Rumley
Mandy White, Emily Starkey
John Kerner, Jeff Prochnow
Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Brad Lange
Katie Leary and Maura Monson with Ellie
Shane Coughlin, Eva Lamancusa
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Bri Coleman, Danny Schmidgall
Nick Getz, Samantha Jones
Rob Glinka with Kona, Dee Frautschi
Rob Glinka with Kona, John and Paula Pratt, Dee Frautschi
Dan and Teri Brady
Emma Jackson with Carmella
Dennis and Mary Feicke
Jake Smith, Jay Pratte
Preston and Lyndsay Gloede
Christian Stoinev and Scooby