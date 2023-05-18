Question: Which are there more of in Bloomington-Normal — State Farm agents, dollar stores or Subway sandwich outlets?
Answer: It’s a tie between State Farm agents and dollar stores, at 14. (That includes all Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.) Subways come in at close second, with 12 listed in B-N.
