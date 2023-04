Flick Fact: In all of its 101 years, how many CEOs at State Farm?

Question: In its 101 years, how many CEOs has Bloomington-born State Farm had, and how many have been related?

Answer: Since its founding in 1922, State Farm has only had six CEOs, from only three families. That’s founder G.J. Mecherle for the first 14 years, then son Raymond Mecherle until 1954, when it skipped to the Rust family and Adlai Rust (1954-70), son Edward Sr. (1970-85), grandson Edward Jr. (1985-2015) and then out of family again to Michael Tipsord, current CEO, a former lawyer and accountant. Illinois Wesleyan University has its roots deep in State Farm history, as Edward Rust Jr. and Tipsord are both IWU grads.