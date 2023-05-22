Question: A “magic” trick: How can you tell a person’s age by looking at their driver’s license but not being able to see their birthdate line?

Answer: Occasionally college-aged kids might try to change their driver’s licenses by altering their birthday from, say, age 19 to 21 in order to be served alcohol. But the State of Illinois has subtly foiled that: The seventh and eighth digits on your Illinois driver’s license number are the year you were born, such as 64 for 1964 or 93 for 1993.