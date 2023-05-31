Question: Rock icon Elton John is closing out on a career and will have his (allegedly) last show in July. It was in 1972 — back at the beginning — that John and his troupe appeared at Illinois State University's Horton Field House before 9,000 fans. Today, John makes a reported $500,000 per show. Do you know how much he made at Horton and if it was a good show?
Answer: At ISU, Elton John's troupe in 1972 was guaranteed $20,000, plus a percentage of gate receipts, according to a report in this newspaper. Whether they had a good time is to be debated. As this paper's review put it: "Band members stuffed a ball into a toilet in the varsity (basketball) locker room. A notice was written on a blackboard to the effect that John's group didn't like Normal or the ISU students."
Watch now: Photos from Wags & Wishes
Janet Lakin with Christian Stoinev holding Scooby
Santino Lamancusa , Wish Bone Board President Dr. Dana Altenberger
Christian Stoinev and Scooby
Paul and Stephanie French
Chase Fredrickson, Stephanie Yoder, Scott and Kristen Denton, Erik Fricke, Jessica Ploss
Brian and Dani Wipperman, Guy Hanna
Barbara Simmons, Kelly Rumley
Mandy White, Emily Starkey
John Kerner, Jeff Prochnow
Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Brad Lange
Katie Leary and Maura Monson with Ellie
Shane Coughlin, Eva Lamancusa
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Bri Coleman, Danny Schmidgall
Nick Getz, Samantha Jones
Rob Glinka with Kona, Dee Frautschi
Rob Glinka with Kona, John and Paula Pratt, Dee Frautschi
Dan and Teri Brady
Emma Jackson with Carmella
Dennis and Mary Feicke
Jake Smith, Jay Pratte
Preston and Lyndsay Gloede
Christian Stoinev and Scooby