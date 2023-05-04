Question: Ever wonder just happy your neighbor or friend's marriage actually is? Is it in Illinois: (1) 75% of all couples; (2) 55% of couples; (3) 68% of couples?

Answer: According to the website infographic.com, in Illinois, (3) 68% of couples are "happy," although nearly all of those also admitted that their marriage doesn’t just "naturally flow," and that they have to work to keep it a happy one. The top 5 most happily married states: West Virginia (90%); Minnesota (88%); Colorado (86%); Indiana (86%); Kentucky (84%). The states of the most unhappily marrieds: North Dakota and Montana, where only 1 in 3 said they are happily married.