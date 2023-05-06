Question: The 2023 McLean County property tax bills are out. How many in the county get those bills, what’s the average amount owed, and where do most of your county tax dollars go?

Answer: This year, says the county, 68,000 parcels of land are being taxed that will bring in $396 million, or nearly $21 million more than last year. Average tax bill: $5,824. According to the county, 61.4% of our taxes go toward schools, including $136.7 million to Normal-based Unit 5 and $47.7 million to Bloomington’s District 87.